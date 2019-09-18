Betty Mae Whittington, 88, of Lothian passed away September 15, 2019 in Annapolis. She was born May 31, 1931 in Largo, MD to Roy and Caroline (Hense) Thieme. Betty married Carl Whittington in 1951 and they moved to Lothian in 1969. She was employed as a food service manager for Prince George’s County school system, retiring from Bradbury Heights Elementary School in 1994. Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church of Bowie. She enjoyed reading Harlequin novels, word searches, watching golf, rugby and soccer, drinking Mountain Dew and watching videos of babies laughing on YouTube.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Whittington and brothers Robert and Howard Thieme. Betty is survived by children Michael Whittington and wife Nancy of Falling Waters, WV, Deborah Raleigh and husband Jay of Owings and Bruce Whittington of Lothian. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren, many loved great-grandchildren and a brother Arthur Thieme.