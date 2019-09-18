Gretta Dean Theis Goshorn, 82

Gretta Dean Theis Goshorn, age 82 of White Plains, Maryland, died September 14, 2019 at Fenwick Landing in Waldorf, Maryland.

Gretta was born in St. Louis, Missouri and then raised her family in Temple Hills, Maryland. She retired from NASA and UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) and was an owner of Fabulous Feast Catering. She was an active member of B.P.O.E. (Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks) Does Chapter #2565 and a member of the DC Hand Dance Club.

She was the daughter of Fred Theis and Velma Zanter. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Donald Leslie Goshorn, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Donald Leslie Goshorn, Jr.; her daughter, Deanna Lynn Goshorn; her brothers, David Theis and Robert Theis; her grandchildren, Megan Taylor Goshorn, Donald Jacob Goshorn, and Timothy Patrick Gately, III.

Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:30PM until time of Funeral Service at 5:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Gretta’s name are asked to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.