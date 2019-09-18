James (Jim) Francis Zurenko, 73

James (Jim) Francis Zurenko, age 73, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Jim was born on August 22, 1946 in Spangler, Pennsylvania to the late Francis and Mary Louise Zurenko.

He is survived by his brother, Joe Zurenko and wife Diane Zurenko, three children and their spouses: James Zurenko, wife Jenna Zurenko and his mother Carrie Crowell, Cody Zurenko and fiancé Kayla Prather, Casey Spalding, husband Ryan Spalding and their mother, Wendy Zurenko and her fiancé Jeff Reid. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Gavin, Grayson and Josie Zurenko, his girlfriend Rita Gatton, nieces: Stacey Butler and husband Bill Butler, and Chrissy Zurenko and boyfriend Jamie List, great niece and nephews: Brooke, Cole and Tyson Butler, and numerous cousins and extended family members.

Jim was a retired union member who worked as a career meat cutter and manager at Safeway for over 30 years. He was also a respected Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army as a Military Police Specialist and member of the Legion Post 206. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. His world revolved around being outdoors and looking forward to the abundance of time that was spent with his family. If not on an adventure with his kids or grandkids, he could be found in a deer stand in the woods, his boat on the water, or on the golf course, all still with his family. He was a man with a huge heart, infectious smile and contagious laugh. Jim was a devoted, loving and caring brother, uncle, cousin, father and grandfather.

He will be deeply missed and memories will forever be cherished by his family, friends and all who knew him.