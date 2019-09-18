Ann P. Swann, 79, of LaPlata, MD passed away on September 13, 2019 at The John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Born in Washington, DC on June 30, 1940 to the late Claude Pennington and Constance Pennington, Ann is also predeceased by her granddaughter, Megan Sheridan. She is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Swann, Jr.; daughters, Dawn Sirinakis and Pam Ossmus; brothers, Mitchell Pennington and Gerald Pennington; sisters, Carol Harrigan, Jean Pennington and Susan Koeffler; grandchildren, Madison Ossmus, Nicholas Sirinakis and Michael Sirinakis.

A Graveside Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery (St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on September 19, 2019 at 11AM. Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.