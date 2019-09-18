Convicted Drug Dealer from Prince George’s County Arrested in St. Mary’s County with Gun and Drugs

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Bureau of the Alcohol and Firearms (ATF) with a firearms investigation.

During the investigation Daiquan Malik Barnett, 22, of District Heights was observed in possession of a handgun concealed in the waistband of his pants. Barnett is currently on probation after being convicted of dealing cocaine in Prince George’s County, because of that conviction Barnett is prohibited form possessing a firearm.

Barnett was observed in the area of the Dunkin Donuts in California when ATF agents attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Barnett was driving. Barnett attempted to flee from police and struck a civilian vehicle, Barnett then struck the vehicle ATF agents were in.

ATF agents were able to remove Barnett from his vehicle and during a search of his vehicle agents located a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. Agents also located a 50 round drum magazine for the same gun, loaded with rounds of 9mm hollow point rounds. The hand gun had all brand and serial number marking removed. Agents also located cocaine and crack cocaine, the amount of drugs located was sufficient enough to indicate Barnett was selling the drugs.

Barnett was charged with the following:

DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM

CDS-POSS OF FIREARMS

FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICT

POSS W/I DIST: NARC

POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

ATT-ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P&P/FIRE/E (four counts)