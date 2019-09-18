St. Mary’s County Woman’s Conviction in Heroin Overdose Death Case Upheld in Court

September 18, 2019
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling prosecuted Defendant Regina Malvalee Claggett-Brown, 49, for her involvement with a 2016 overdose death case involving heroin.

Claggett-Brown was convicted by a jury and sentenced to prison.

She appealed her conviction. The Court of Special Appeals of Maryland affirmed the Defendant’s conviction siding with the State and concluded that the “evidence adduced at trial also supports the conclusion that Claggett-Brown acted recklessly in providing heroin to [the victim]. Throughout her interview with the St. Mary’s County police, she repeatedly acknowledged the harmful, even fatal, effects of heroin … Claggett-Brown elected to play a pivotal role in providing them with heroin.”

