UPDATE: Fire That Destroyed Tidewater Dental in Lusby Ruled Accidental

September 20, 2019

UPDATE: A report from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal estimated the monetary loss to the structure and contents, at $450,000.

The fire was ruled accidental, as a result of an electrical malfunction within an exterior electrical service entrance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6820.

9/19/2019: On Thursday, September 19, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, Hollywood, and Bay District responded to the Tidewater Dental of Lusby at 10025 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

The call was originally dispatched as a structure fire due to a tree on fire near the structure. A short time later the 911 caller said they think the building was on fire, but didn’t know what was on fire and was uncooperative with the 911 call taker.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two and a half story structure with fire showing from the first and second floor with the fire threatening another structure. Firefighters immediately requested a second alarm and shortly after, units advised they had explosions inside the structure.

Incident command ordered all firefighters to evacuate the structure after a mayday was called shortly after 1:22 a.m., the firefighter made it out of the structure safely and emergency medical personnel was requested for the firefighter from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department.

It is unknown if any other injuries were reported, or if any firefighters were taken to an area hospital.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



51 Responses to UPDATE: Fire That Destroyed Tidewater Dental in Lusby Ruled Accidental

    Over priced dental office… they try to sell you more options than a car dealership.

    Reply
      • On a more serious note... on September 19, 2019 at 11:36 am

        I found their services to be very professional, personally.
        Prices are typical for this area – and most working folks have dental insurance anyway so…..

        Staff there is friendly too.

        I prefer the Lexington park office, but they are all owned by good people and very competent.

        At least they still have the Solomons office, on this side.

        Thank God no one was hurt.

        Reply
    Wonder why the 911 caller would be uncooperative? Hmmmmmm…. Sounds suspicious.

    • Cheryl on September 19, 2019 at 9:20 am

  9. Calvert resident on September 19, 2019 at 8:36 am

    why is it that every fire Calvert has firefighters get hurt and the building burns to the ground??? do we need better firefighters?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 10:13 am

      Go to your nearest fire department, apply, go through some training and put the fires out yourself big shot

      Reply
    • GetRealFireEMS on September 19, 2019 at 10:15 am

      No, just real firefighters. All we have are volunteers, dressing up like firefighters. They are basically “decoys”, to fool the public.

      Reply
      • anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 3:12 pm

        I don’t know where you are from but, most of Maryland is protected by Volunteers. Yes there are “professional” firefighters around the state. What makes them professional? A paycheck? There are quite a lot of the Volunteers in the Southern Maryland area that are “Professionals” in other areas. I take it when the “Professionals” go to the Volunteer Fire Departments they are now “Decoys” as you put it.

        Reply
        • Free Stuff for All on September 20, 2019 at 6:10 am

          They would most likely be SCABS. Maybe they could come to your office, or jobsite and do your job for free? Then, you could go home and watch The View.

          Reply
    • Anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 11:06 am

      You see fires around 1 am aren't reported until they're well off so by the time firefighters get there it's too late to save it.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 11:08 am

      By the time the fire was reported it was already a pretty big fire so you can’t blame them.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 11:10 am

      So who’s going to do it if volunteers don’t? Hope your house catches on fire while there’s no one to help you.

      Reply
    • anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 3:06 pm

      I don’t know what the injury was but it could be anything from a twisted ankle due to
      stepping in a hole or something more serious. I think you need to check with other jurisdictions. They also have firefighters that get hurt.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      Have you seen our Volunteer members? The only thing they’ll race to is a beer and/or donut.

      Reply
  10. Mom on September 19, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Sorry for the stupid comments that are on this article. Many people have lost employment and customers inconvenienced as well as a huge financial loss for the owners. Your comments just show your ignorance.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      There was only like 5 people there and they worked off commission. They’ll have to go back to the dealership..

      Reply
      • Mom on September 20, 2019 at 9:18 am

        Not worth a response.

        Reply
  13. Lynn Friedrich on September 19, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Personally know one of the PFVFD, long retired, volunteer, up at 1am , in the video, risking life & doing his "job" for us. THANK YOU all who serve & volunteer, period. Sad situation loss of business & property.

    Reply
  15. Kathy on September 19, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    What is wrong with you people? This is a tragic loss. Thank God no one was injured.

    Reply
    • Mom on September 20, 2019 at 9:20 am

      I agree Kathy! Shameful!

      Reply
  16. Anonymous on September 19, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    To all the brave fire fighters who risked their lives for the sake of safety and protecting us from danger, thank you! From Tidewater Dental.

    Reply

