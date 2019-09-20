UPDATE: Fire That Destroyed Tidewater Dental in Lusby Ruled Accidental

UPDATE: A report from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal estimated the monetary loss to the structure and contents, at $450,000.
The fire was ruled accidental, as a result of an electrical malfunction within an exterior electrical service entrance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6820.
9/19/2019: On Thursday, September 19, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, Hollywood, and Bay District responded to the Tidewater Dental of Lusby at 10025 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a two and a half story structure with fire showing from the first and second floor with the fire threatening another structure. Firefighters immediately requested a second alarm and shortly after, units advised they had explosions inside the structure.
Incident command ordered all firefighters to evacuate the structure after a mayday was called shortly after 1:22 a.m., the firefighter made it out of the structure safely and emergency medical personnel was requested for the firefighter from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department.
It is unknown if any other injuries were reported, or if any firefighters were taken to an area hospital.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Over priced dental office… they try to sell you more options than a car dealership.
I was waiting for this comment….
I found their services to be very professional, personally.
Prices are typical for this area – and most working folks have dental insurance anyway so…..
Staff there is friendly too.
I prefer the Lexington park office, but they are all owned by good people and very competent.
At least they still have the Solomons office, on this side.
Thank God no one was hurt.
You do know that Dental Offices and Hospitals charge you what your insurance tells them to charge you?
So…. that’s an issue you should take up with your insurance company or employer. Just saying.
Exactly. The one in Prince Frederick (a new dentist I had never seen before) told me I needed over $3000 worth of filings in my teeth. I have not had a cavity since 1975. Honest. I got a second opinion from another local dentist who told me my teeth are perfect. No filings needed. Beware of Tidewater Dental. I now go to the dentist who said my teeth are perfect.
Somebody should give those firefighters a crown.
Wonder why the 911 caller would be uncooperative? Hmmmmmm…. Sounds suspicious.
May have been scared, I believe there is a family that lives on the other end of the building
it said the caller was uncooperative with the 911 dispatcher..
Well, I’ll be damned…I would’ve thought The Frying Pan would’ve been the first place to catch fire on that road…
why is it that every fire Calvert has firefighters get hurt and the building burns to the ground??? do we need better firefighters?
Go to your nearest fire department, apply, go through some training and put the fires out yourself big shot
No, just real firefighters. All we have are volunteers, dressing up like firefighters. They are basically “decoys”, to fool the public.
I don’t know where you are from but, most of Maryland is protected by Volunteers. Yes there are “professional” firefighters around the state. What makes them professional? A paycheck? There are quite a lot of the Volunteers in the Southern Maryland area that are “Professionals” in other areas. I take it when the “Professionals” go to the Volunteer Fire Departments they are now “Decoys” as you put it.
They would most likely be SCABS. Maybe they could come to your office, or jobsite and do your job for free? Then, you could go home and watch The View.
You see fires around 1 am aren’t reported until they’re well off so by the time firefighters get there it’s too late to save it.
By the time the fire was reported it was already a pretty big fire so you can’t blame them.
So who’s going to do it if volunteers don’t? Hope your house catches on fire while there’s no one to help you.
I don’t know what the injury was but it could be anything from a twisted ankle due to
stepping in a hole or something more serious. I think you need to check with other jurisdictions. They also have firefighters that get hurt.
Have you seen our Volunteer members? The only thing they’ll race to is a beer and/or donut.
Sorry for the stupid comments that are on this article. Many people have lost employment and customers inconvenienced as well as a huge financial loss for the owners. Your comments just show your ignorance.
911 operators do sometimes ask questions that don’t have answers, like street addresses when caller was on a boat.
prayers and thoughts
Personally know one of the PFVFD, long retired, volunteer, up at 1am , in the video, risking life & doing his “job” for us. THANK YOU all who serve & volunteer, period. Sad situation loss of business & property.
Its not that much of a financial lost to the owner because they will make up the profit because one of the doctors for tidewater is a co-owner for the medical marijuana place in Charlotte Hall – so they got plenty of money to buzz around on…
What is wrong with you people? This is a tragic loss. Thank God no one was injured.
I agree Kathy! Shameful!
To all the brave fire fighters who risked their lives for the sake of safety and protecting us from danger, thank you! From Tidewater Dental.