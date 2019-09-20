UPDATE: Fire That Destroyed Tidewater Dental in Lusby Ruled Accidental

UPDATE: A report from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal estimated the monetary loss to the structure and contents, at $450,000.

The fire was ruled accidental, as a result of an electrical malfunction within an exterior electrical service entrance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6820.

9/19/2019: On Thursday, September 19, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, Hollywood, and Bay District responded to the Tidewater Dental of Lusby at 10025 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

The call was originally dispatched as a structure fire due to a tree on fire near the structure. A short time later the 911 caller said they think the building was on fire, but didn’t know what was on fire and was uncooperative with the 911 call taker.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two and a half story structure with fire showing from the first and second floor with the fire threatening another structure. Firefighters immediately requested a second alarm and shortly after, units advised they had explosions inside the structure.

Incident command ordered all firefighters to evacuate the structure after a mayday was called shortly after 1:22 a.m., the firefighter made it out of the structure safely and emergency medical personnel was requested for the firefighter from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department.

It is unknown if any other injuries were reported, or if any firefighters were taken to an area hospital.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.