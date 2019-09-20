Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Honors Their Fallen Members

On Sunday, September 15th the members of Bay District VFD and guests gathered to honor our members that has passed since our memorial service last year and also to dedicate our newest apparatus, Rescue Engine 92 to Past Fire Chief Doug Medley. Their names have been added to the Firefighter Memorial outside of the Braddock Hall at our Lexington Park Station.

Members Joseph A. Cooper (Past Fire Chief/Life Member), Tom Gude, John Shauberger and James Armstrong were added to the memorial this year.

The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Honor Guard presented the colors and Chaplain Keith Fairfax held the ceremony as Life Member Anthony Thomas rang the bell in remembrance of each member as their name was read. As the names were read two members of the department came to the front and placed a rose in the bronze boot.

After the reading of the names of our members we moved outside to have the dedication of Rescue Engine 92, 2nd Vice President Jason Adams performed the dedication and Chaplain Fairfax blessed the apparatus with a short prayer.

“Almighty God, grant to us the grace to remember with love and reverence our 2018 departed brothers and sisters.

Grant peace and eternal rest to those who have gone before us. We ask for consolation for those who sorrow, and that you bestow upon them and us your everlasting blessing. We are thankful for the lives that we remember here today. May their memory serve as an inspiration to us. Be with us and bless us, we pray.

St. Florian protect the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Members.

Amen!

Past Chief Medley’s family was in attendance and was able to take a ride on the engine. Doug will forever ride with us and watch over us.

The new unit is a 2019 Pierce Enforcer pumper with a Heavy Duty Rescue body, with a 5 man cab, a DD13 Detroit Diesel engine, a 500 gallon tank, 6 attack lines, HiViz scene lighting, Holmatro PTO 4 port pump with 4 preconnected reels and a full complement of Holmatro tools, Paratech struts and many more goodies. The unit will be going into service in the next 3 to 5 weeks.

In honor of Rusty Tarleton, Doug Medley, John Shauberger, James Armstrong, Joe Cooper, Father Tom Gude and all other members who have gone above and beyond for their selflessness service.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>