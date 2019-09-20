Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Shows History of Old Firehouse and Preview of the New Firehouse

As the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department moves forward with the new building project, we remember our foundation and where this journey originally began. We are honored to show you the future of PFVFD. These renderings are the first time our department has released any images to the public.

In August 1960, The Calvert County Volunteer Fire Department constructed the original station. The structure, a staple in the Prince Frederick community for 59 years, was recently brought to the ground to make new way for the new space. Although it may seem like just a building to many who drive by, the memories made inside the the original firehouse will last a lifetime to our members.

For nearly a decade the PFVFD building committee worked tirelessly to get this massive project to a point of launch. Volunteers brainstormed and worked directly with experts to maximize the space our current property could offer, figure out the latest technology for the new station and the team did their best to keep the tradition of the Calvert County Fire and Rescue thriving through the veins of the new project.

In August 2019, the membership received final approval to have the old station demolished, piece-by-piece. The site now is currently being prepped for a brand new fire station – a place to last our volunteers for many years to come.

PFVFD appreciates the community’s support through this entire process and look forward to celebrating the new firehouse once it is finished. The project is expected to be completed by January 2021.

