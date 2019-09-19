Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Invites Public to Attend Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association Apparatus Muster on Sunday, October 13, 2019

On Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association will be hosting an antique fire apparatus muster at MFRI’s Southern Maryland Regional Training Academy at 10375 Audie Lane in La Plata.

Visitors will be able to view new and old apparatus side by side to see the changes made in technology and design of fire apparatus.

We encourage all apparatus, new and old, department and privately owned. Registration is free with no fee and each registered apparatus will receive a patapation plaque and several awards are up for grabs after judging is complete. Pre-registration should be received by September 26, 2019.

Food will be available to purchase along with restroom facilities on side.

The event is rain or shine.

Please contact Timmy Delehanty for more information: Chief9a@hotmail.com

