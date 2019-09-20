CSM Secures Transfer Agreements for CSM Students to 46 Universities for 83 Different Degree Programs Nationwide and Internationally

CSM Secures Transfer Agreements for CSM Students to 46 Universities, Including the American Business School in Paris

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) continues to make it easier, and more affordable, for CSM graduates to continue their academic journey to a four-year institution. CSM graduates who meet certain criteria are now given priority enrollment or guaranteed admission into 46 colleges and universities for 83 different degree programs nationwide – and internationally.

Since the first of the year, CSM Coordinator of Transfer and Articulation Jacqui Rogers has signed 12 new articulation agreements with four-year institutions and renewed agreements with another seven. An articulation agreement is a formal document outlining a commitment between two or more academic institutions that guarantees a student transfer.

“It has been gratifying to work with all of the four-year colleges and universities who are eager to welcome CSM students to their campuses,” said Rogers. “But I have to admit, I was pretty excited that we are able to formalize an articulation agreement with the American Business School of Paris. It is the first time we have secured an international agreement.”

CSM students with an associate of science degree in Business Administration who maintained a 2.75 grade point average (GPA), and who took one semester of French are guaranteed admission with all application fees waived to the American Business School in Paris. CSM is one of only seven colleges in the United States to join into an articulation agreement with the French business school.



Rogers said she is also excited about the two new articulation agreements attached to scholarship opportunities. For instance, St. Mary’s College of Maryland offers a $500 scholarship to CSM transfer students who graduate with an associate degree and a 3.0 GPA.

George Mason University is offering CSM graduates automatic consideration for their institution’s non-resident Patriot Transfer Scholarship, according to Rogers. The Patriot Transfer Scholarship requires students have a cumulative GPA of 2.85-3.49 to be considered for a $10,000 annual award. Students with a cumulative GPA of 3.5-4.00 are considered for the university’s $12,000 annual award. For both of George Mason University scholarships, CSM graduates must be classified as non-residents of Virginia and maintain full-time enrollment each fall and spring semester. The scholarships are offered for two academic years. Students are required to maintain a minimum 2.75 Mason GPA.

“Our programs have a great reputation,” Rogers shared. “And we work very closely with our faculty and with faculty at the transfer institution to make sure that our paths map out the transfer credits, classes and electives very clearly. If our students’ credits won’t transfer, we don’t pursue the agreement.”

It was also clear to Rogers that once approached, four-year institutions were eager to work out an agreement. “Universities want our students,” she shared.

The Community College Review just reported that with the dramatically rising costs of tuition, many families are turning toward the financially-savvy decision of starting on the higher education path first at a two-year community college – because of articulation agreements – like the 83 found at CSM.

“The financial savings of these transfer programs are significant,” wrote Dustin Siggins in a recent op-ed published in the Baltimore Sun. Siggins, the founder of Virginia-based communications firm Proven Media Solutions, wrote that Maryland’s average annual in-state four-year tuition was $20,405 in 2017. “This means the average student will save nearly $16,000 per year by going to a community college for two years prior to attending a four-year university,” he asserted.

Rogers said also worked with CSM’s web services team to make the online search for transfer agreement easier for all users. Now students can search by institution or by area of study.

CSM’s 12 new articulation agreements are with the following institutions:

American Business School in Paris Guaranteed Admission (AS in Business Administration and 2.75 GPA)

Frostburg State University, Materials Engineering

Frostburg State University, Electrical Engineering

Goucher College, Bachelor of Professional Studies in Business Management, Health Services, and Early Childhood Education (designed for A.A.S. degrees)

Goucher College, Bachelor of Professional Studies in Criminal Justice and Human Services (designed for A.A.S. degrees)

Notre Dame of Maryland University, Early Childhood Education and Early Childhood Development

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, English

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Theater, Film, and Media Studies (articulated with our Digital Media Production program)

Stevenson University, Business Administration

Stevenson University, Criminal Justice

Stevenson University, Cybersecurity

Stevenson University, English

The seven institutions with whom Rogers secured renewed transfer agreements include:

Bowie State University, Criminal Justice

American Public University System, General Admission with technology fee waiver

George Mason University, Guaranteed Admission

George Washington University, Health Sciences

Notre Dame of Maryland University, Elementary Education

Salem University Guaranteed, Admission Agreement

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Computer Science

Visit CSM online to review the full list of Transfer Agreement website: https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/outgoing-transfer-students/transfer-out-of-csm/.

