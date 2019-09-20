Laci Nicole Herbert,35, of Nanjemoy Crossed on Tuesday August 13, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Mark Herbert Sr and Terri Davis Herbert. Her brothers, Mark Herbert Jr and Zacerry Herbert. Her Grandmother, Anne Herbert and Grandfather,Gwynne D. Davis. God Daughter Madison Milne. God Mother, Karen Thompson and God Father Michael Robert. Also, many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, and countless friends. Her beloved dogs, Dozer and Copper. A lifelong resident of Charles County, Laci was a proud graduate of Henry Lackey High School.

Her love of sports was evident, as a young girl she played pound football for the Indian Head Braves,softball for Nanjemoy Little League, soccer for Lackey High School. She was also a profound animal lover and connected with every animal she met.

Laci loved her career at Travel Leaders/Action Travel Tours. Her greatest love and joy was Family. Always concerned with everyone’s happiness,always reaching out.

Donations may be made in her memory to Southern Crossing-Lifestyles of Maryland 101 Catalpa Dr Suite 103 LaPlata MD 20646 or Last Chance Animal Rescue 8500 Bensville Rd Waldorf MD 20601