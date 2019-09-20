Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Thursday Night in Waldorf

On Thursday, September 19, 2019, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Freds Sporting Center at 2895 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Police arrived on the scene to find one vehicle and one patient in the roadway, police declared the patient deceased on the scene and cancelled all fire and rescue personnel.

Maryland State Police reported a patient in the striking vehicle had chest pains and requested fire and rescue to respond to the scene at 7:53 p.m.

It is unknown if the any other injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

