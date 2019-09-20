UPDATE: Police Release Name of 34-Year-Old La Plata Man Killed in Waldorf Pedestrian Accident

9/20/2019: On 9/19/19, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack were flagged down by citizens concerning a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Crain Highway (US RT 301) south of Holly Lane.

The preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers revealed a 2008 Dodge Charger, operated by David Proctor Jr., 32, of Mechanicsville, was traveling southbound on US RT 301 in Lane 1 (closest to median). The pedestrian, identified as Juan Bersain Perez Carillo, 34, of La Plata, was south of Holly Lane in the area of the Crain Highway Retail Center, attempting to cross the southbound US RT 301 lanes from the right shoulder towards the center median. Perez Carillo was struck by the Dodge Charger in Lane 1 and was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS Personnel.

Proctor Jr remained on scene after the collision, and is cooperating with Troopers on the investigation.

Perez Carillo was wearing a black jacket and black pants when he was crossing the roadway.

MSP La Plata Barrack reminds people to wear bright clothing when walking near or on roadways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) latest data (2017) indicates a pedestrian was killed in the US every 88 minutes, with 26% of pedestrian fatalities occurring between the hours of 6pm and 9pm. Drivers should use caution as it is getting darker earlier in the day.

Drivers are reminded to look for pedestrians everywhere, as they may not be walking where they should and can be hard to see. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper Williams, and reconstructed by Sgt Galgan of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.

