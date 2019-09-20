New Traffic Signal at Maryland Route 2 and 4 in Calvert County Now Operational

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) activated a new traffic signal at the MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road)/Commerce Lane intersection in Prince Frederick on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

MDOT SHA crews placed the new traffic signal on a 72-hour flash mode this week to familiarize motorists with the new traffic pattern.

MDOT SHA will monitor operations at the intersection and reminds drivers to use caution when traveling through the area. This intersection improvement is part of the MD 2/4 between Fox Run Boulevard and MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road / Church Street) improvement project. Next week, crews will shift southbound MD 2/4 traffic and continue pavement work along the shoulder. Other work includes curb and gutter, sidewalk, work at business entrances, and drainage structures.

Approximately 45,000 vehicles use this section of Solomons Island Road each day. Customers who have questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

Approximately 45,000 vehicles use this section of Solomons Island Road each day. Customers who have questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

