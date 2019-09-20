Vehicle Arson Currently Under Investigation in Calvert

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 approximately 4:00 a.m., police responded to 9120 Pardoe Road in Lusby, for the vehicle fire reported out.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 2005 Ford F-350 truck with fire damage to the interior of the vehicle. No fire department services were needed.

The owner was identified as Thomas W. Bowen, with the estimated loss of $4,000.00

No injuries were reported.

The fire was the result of unknown person(s) intentionally igniting the interior of the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was discovered by a neighbor abandoned in the area of 9120 Pardoe Road.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

