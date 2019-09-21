Calvert Hospice Offering CONNECT Grief Workshop for Teens on October 16, November 16, 2019

Calvert Hospice will offer two sessions of the CONNECT Grief Workshop for Teens on October 12 and again on November 16 from 9:30 – 11:30 at the Calvert Library Meeting Room 1 in Prince Frederick (this is not a library sponsored program). This interactive workshop is for teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

The cost is $20 per person, and scholarships are available. Teens who attend will learn general information about grief and the areas of their life it affects, and healthy coping skills. They will participate in creative activities that encourage expression and remembrance. Additional resources will be available for more support.

Registration is open online at https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs

For more information or questions, please contact Jess Foster, MS, CCLS, at jfoster@calverthospice.org or 410-535-0892, ext. 2206.

