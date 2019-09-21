We Care safe driving campaign kicks off at Charles County high schools
We care about you and your safety. Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill, Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry and other Charles County Sheriff’s officers shared this message with student drivers as they arrived at Thomas Stone High School.
Today marks year 12 for the We Care campaign, a partnership between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Sheriff’s Office that focuses on teen driver safety.
As student drivers arrived at Stone, they received a warm welcome and safe driving reminder. Stone Principal Shanif Pearl said she has about 80 student drivers and was excited to welcome them to school today with a safety message. Each student driver was greeted by either Dr. Hill, Sheriff Berry, their school principal, Pfc. Lewis Payne, who serves as the school resource officer at Stone, or another officer and received a flier containing safe-driving tips and the annual We Care message.
“The We Care campaign started more than a decade ago to get students involved in a conversation about driving. Teens are our most vulnerable drivers due to inexperience. We Care raises awareness through school assemblies and activities that provide solutions to prevent teen deaths on the road,” Berry said.
“We care about each and every one of our students. We want you to be safe and remember not to text and drive, wear that seatbelt and avoid distractions when you are behind the wheel,” Hill said.
During the first few weeks of a new school year, Hill joins Berry and other officers to pass out fliers to student drivers. Additional officers team up with the SROs at all other high schools to greet students and pass out safety fliers.
Throughout the school year, SROs hold seatbelt checks and monitor student drivers to ensure they are following the rules of the road.
“We continue to promote safe driving because we care about our young drivers,” Berry said.
Thomas Stone High School senior Nate Mudd, left, was greeted by his principal Shanif Pearl, right, and Cpl. William Saunders with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), center, as he arrived to school Sept. 19. Saunders and Pearl, along with Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill, Sheriff Troy Berry and other officers, helped to greet student drivers at Stone today as part of the We Care campaign. The We Care campaign focuses on teen driver safety and is a partnership with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and CCSO. Student drivers at all county high schools received a safe driving flier from an officer or school staff member today to remind them of the rules of the road.
Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill, right, greeted Thomas Stone High School senior Ashley Pumphrey as she arrived for school on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Hill helped to pass out safety fliers to student drivers at Stone as part of the We Care campaign. The We Care campaign focuses on teen driver safety and is a partnership with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Student drivers at all county high schools received a safe driving flier from an officer or school staff member today to remind them of the rules of the road.
