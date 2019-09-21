We Care safe driving campaign kicks off at Charles County high schools

We care about you and your safety. Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill, Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry and other Charles County Sheriff’s officers shared this message with student drivers as they arrived at Thomas Stone High School.

Today marks year 12 for the We Care campaign, a partnership between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Sheriff’s Office that focuses on teen driver safety.

As student drivers arrived at Stone, they received a warm welcome and safe driving reminder. Stone Principal Shanif Pearl said she has about 80 student drivers and was excited to welcome them to school today with a safety message. Each student driver was greeted by either Dr. Hill, Sheriff Berry, their school principal, Pfc. Lewis Payne, who serves as the school resource officer at Stone, or another officer and received a flier containing safe-driving tips and the annual We Care message.

“The We Care campaign started more than a decade ago to get students involved in a conversation about driving. Teens are our most vulnerable drivers due to inexperience. We Care raises awareness through school assemblies and activities that provide solutions to prevent teen deaths on the road,” Berry said.

“We care about each and every one of our students. We want you to be safe and remember not to text and drive, wear that seatbelt and avoid distractions when you are behind the wheel,” Hill said.

During the first few weeks of a new school year, Hill joins Berry and other officers to pass out fliers to student drivers. Additional officers team up with the SROs at all other high schools to greet students and pass out safety fliers.

Throughout the school year, SROs hold seatbelt checks and monitor student drivers to ensure they are following the rules of the road.

“We continue to promote safe driving because we care about our young drivers,” Berry said.

