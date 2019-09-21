Three Southern Maryland Men Indicted for Illegally Possessing Firearms Following Year Long Investigation

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the indictments of seven defendants:

Robert Maxwell Gibson, 27, of Joppa

Larry Elliot Anthony, 42, of Hanover

Wayne Eugene Davis, 49, of St. Leonard

Robert Lance Glorius, 34, of Waldorf

Gary Wayne Morris, 30, of Great Mills

Vincent Monroe Barber, 41, of Finksburg

Kevin Maurice Smith, 25, of Suitland.

Charges in the indictments include, among other things, illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of a crime of violence or other disqualifying crime.

The investigation was led by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and the Maryland State Police (MSP) Gun Enforcement Section.

Under state law, if a person is convicted of a disqualifying crime, the person is prohibited from possessing a firearm of any kind, regulated or non-regulated.

A disqualifying crime is defined as: (1) a crime of violence, (2) a violation classified as a felony, (3) a violation classified as a misdemeanor that carries a statutory penalty of more than two years. If a person is convicted of any of these offenses, he or she is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Additionally if an individual is under the age of 30 and has been adjudicated delinquent by a juvenile court for an act that would be a disqualifying crime if committed by an adult, that person too is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

DEFENDANTS:

In 2010, Robert Maxwell Gibson was adjudicated delinquent in Montgomery County Pennsylvania Juvenile Court for receiving stolen property. As a result, he is prohibited from possessing firearms until he is 30-years old. On December 4, 2018 Maryland State Police Troopers seized 14 firearms from his residence in Harford County.

In 2009, Larry Elliot Anthony was convicted of 2nd Degree Assault and Possessing a Regulated Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony in Howard County Circuit Court. On December 7, 2018, officers seized two firearms belonging to him.

In 2013, Wayne Eugene Davis was convicted of 2nd Degree Assault in St.Mary’s County District Court. The investigation revealed that on October 5, 2018, and November 16, 2018, he possessed firearms in Frederick County and on March 25, 2019, he possessed four firearms in Calvert County.

In 2017, Robert Lance Glorius was convicted of 1st Degree Burglary in Charles County Circuit Court. The investigation revealed that on April 19, 2019, he possessed a firearm in Charles County.

In 2010, Gary Wayne Morris was convicted of Escape in the 2nd Degree in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court. The investigation revealed that on April 27, 2019 he possessed a fire arm in Charles County.

Vincent Monroe Barber has been convicted of Escape in the First Degree in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, Second Degree Assault in Harford County District Court, and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Circuit Court for Carroll County. The investigation revealed that he possessed two firearms in Carroll County on April 1, 2019.

In 2013, Kevin Maurice Smith was convicted of Armed Robbery in Washington,D.C. On January 25, 2019 officers seized two firearms and ammunition from his residence.

The defendants have various hearing dates set in the Circuit Court of the County in which the case was indicted.

In making the announcement, Attorney General Frosh thanked Organized Crime Chief Katie Dorian, Assistant Attorney General Mack J.B. Swan, and Detective Sergeant Frank Lopez of the MSP Gun Enforcement Section. Attorney General Frosh also thanked State’s Attorney for Harford County Albert Peisinger, State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County Anne Colt Leitess, State’s Attorney for Calvert County Andrew Rappaport, State’s Attorney for Charles County Tony Covington, States Attorney for Frederick County Charlie Smith, State’s Attorney for Carroll State’s Attorney for Carroll County Brian DeLeonardo, and State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County Aisha Braveboy for their assistance in this investigation.

A criminal indictment is merely an accusation of wrongdoing, and a defendant is presumed innocent until the State proves the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt