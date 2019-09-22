One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in California

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, at approximately 2:05 p.m, police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Rick’s Jewelers on Three Notch Road and McDowell Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the roadway and one vehicle in the parking lot, involved in a rear-end style collision.

The occupant of the Dodge sedan was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The single occupant of the van signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No other known injuries were reported.

