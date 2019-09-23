St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Make Drug Arrest in Lexington Park





In September of 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division began an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances by Dedron Manuel Neal, 27 of Lexington Park. On September 21, 2019, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and Sheriff’s Office K-9, members of the Vice Narcotics Division executed a search and seizure warrant at Neal’s residence in Lexington Park. Neal was located in the apartment and found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. Also located in the residence was Heather Nicole Hugel, 29 of Aquasco, and Curtis William Richardson, 25 of California.

Neal, Hugel, and Richardson were arrested and charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, and incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Additional charges are pending review with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

