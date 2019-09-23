Cozzens Construction Fundraiser Raises Over $60,000 for Calvert Hospice

Four years ago, Jerry and Joy Cozzens of Cozzens Construction held a small fundraising event for Calvert Hospice featuring an Eagles tribute band, the Long Run, at their home. Each year, the event grew in popularity and in proceeds. In 2018 the event outgrew their home and took place at Running Hare Vineyard, yielding over $45,000 for Calvert Hospice.

This year was their most successful event, raising over $60,000 with a benefit concert by Zoso, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, and Shelby Blondell. General admission tickets were available for $29, or guests could purchase the VIP experience for $250 and enjoy a private reception and performance from the band. The evening featured live and silent auctions and opportunities to donate to Calvert Hospice’ mission of compassionate care for the seriously ill and their families in the community.

Calvert Hospice is so thankful for the many years of support from the Cozzens family and those who attended their events and donated generously. These concerts have raised nearly $135,000, which has had a tremendous impact on Calvert Hospice’s ability to expand its programs that are available to all residents of Calvert County.

