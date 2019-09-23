William “Bill” Paul Goddard, 53, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on September 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born on May 18, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD to Benjamin George Goddard and Mary Lynn (Byrum) Goddard.

Bill grew up in Piney Point, MD with his brothers and sister. He had many priceless memories of his childhood on St. George’s Island. He spent many hours on the water crabbing and oystering with his father and brothers and would always smile as he shared those stories. The small close knit community of the island fostered Bill’s love of family. He graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1984 where he won the oyster shucking contest twice. He worked for the federal government most of his adult life and greatly enjoyed his latest position with the Public Works Department, NAVFAC.

At 22, he welcomed his first son, Mitch and his heart was full of love. This love only grew 11 years later when Mason was born. His sons were the light of his life. Throughout all stages of his life, family meant everything to Bill, but if you knew Bill, you knew that his family extended to his friends. Bill enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, playing cards and traveling. Fortunately, he was able to share his love of these things with his boys.

Bill was most fortunate to have and give love throughout his entire life, but he found love like no other when he met his wife, Bobbie Jo Knott. They were married on May 26, 2012 and from that day forward, Bill had unconditional love and understanding. He had found his home here on earth. They built the home of their dreams on their farm in 2017. It had lots of room for hunting and was only a short gator ride away to his latest pride and joy, his grandson, Gauge. He spent the last six months dreaming of all the memories he would create with him. While he won’t be here on earth; we have no doubt that he will be watching, protecting and smiling on Gauge from above.

A life taken too soon, he will be missed by many, family and friends alike. He touched more souls than he will ever know.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his children, Mitchell Goddard “Mitch” (Morgan) and Mason Goddard of Valley Lee, MD; siblings, Mark Goddard (Jen) of Piney Point, MD, Marsha Wilcox (Chris) of Valley Lee, MD and Christopher “Punkin” Goddard (Jenn) of Piney Point, MD and a grandson, Gauge Goddard of Valley Lee, MD.

Family will receive friends for Bill’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. George’s Catholic Church 19199 St. George’s Church Rd. Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow at St. George’s Catholic Cemetery on St. George’s Island.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mitch Goddard, Mason Goddard, Chris Goddard, Mark Goddard, Chris Wilcox, Martin Siebert, Eddie Bowles, and Billy Goddard. Honorary pallbearers will be George “Marty” Martin and Jack Tippett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second District Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.