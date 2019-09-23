Joseph “Sonny” Fabian Jameson, Jr., 86, of Hughesville, MD passed away on September 21, 2019 at the Sagepoint Senior Living Facility in LaPlata, MD.

Sonny was born on June 15, 1933 to the late Joseph Fabian Jameson Sr. and Agnes Cecelia (Bridgett) Jameson in Hughesville, MD.

Sonny worked as a carpenter for J&S Contractors until retiring in 1989. He had many hobbies including flying airplanes, raccoon hunting with his dogs, farming and gardening. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Sonny is survived by his sons Joseph Fabian Jameson III of Hughesville, MD, Robert Leo Jameson Sr. (Kim) of Hughesville, MD, and John Allen Jameson of Hughesville, MD; his daughters Debra Sue Rusaw (Mearl) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Mary Jo Jameson Quade (Dale) of Hughesville, MD; the mother of his children Mary Agnes Ryce Jameson; his sisters Catherine Long of Hughesville, MD, Elise Mae Howard of LaPlata, MD, Mary Ann Dennison of White Plains, MD, Betty Lou Letcher of Brandywine, MD; son in law, Tony Winter; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Sonny is predeceased by his wife Jeanette “Jan” Jameson, his daughter Paula Louise Jameson Taft, and his sister Helen Jane Macluski.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m., at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.

