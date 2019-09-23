Allen Lee “Al” Huey, 64, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on October 28, 1954 to the late Charles Huey and Evelyn Manges Huey.

Al is a 1972 graduate of Homer Center High School and 1976 graduate of Penn State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed for many years as a software engineer at SAIC until his retirement in 2004. After retiring he continued to act as a consultant for the company. On February 20, 1982, he married his beloved wife, Jean Bozelli Huey in New Derry, PA. Together they celebrated over 37 wonderful years of marriage.

His love and passion for dogs led him to rescuing and fostering Golden Retrievers for nearly 30 years. He was an active member of the Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Maryland and could often be seen at obedience classes and golden retriever rescue get-togethers. He and Jeannie have personally loved and fostered over 25 dogs. His love of the outdoors led him to the Southern Maryland river ways and the Chesapeake Bay on his boat, trolling for rockfish and blues. The simplicity of gardening also beckoned him outside, he built his own garden beds and grew vegetables. He could often be found in his workshop, having built furniture for his home and items to raise funds to re-home rescued Golden Retrievers. His family, friends and Golden Retrievers meant everything to him.

In addition to his beloved wife, Al is also survived by his siblings: Charles “Ed” Huey (and his wife Marjorie) of Indiana, PA, Ronald Huey (and his wife Dawn) of Niagara Falls, NY, Mary Bushman (and her husband Jim) of Dover, PA and Kathryn Huey of Aultman, PA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Bertha Huey and Mildred “Iris” Pearce (and her husband Dave Pearce Sr).

Family will receive friends for Al’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to Noon, with prayers recited at 10:30 a.m. by Deacon Paul Bielewicz, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 6, Great Mills, MD 20634. (https://grrsm.org/)

