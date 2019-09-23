Man Succumbs to Injuries After Being Run Over by Construction Machinery in Waldorf

On Monday, September 23, 2019, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 7970 Pebble Creek Court in Waldorf, for the reported subject trapped under heavy machinery.

Dispatchers advised a male in his 60’s was run over by a Bobcat and was still trapped underneath of it, the caller also reported the subject was breathing but was not moving and was unknown if he was conscious.

Crews arrived on the scene at 2:04 p.m, and immediately requested a helicopter for a 57-year-old male unconscious with severe lacerations to the head and his leg still trapped under a Bobcat Skid Steer.

Personnel on the scene extricated the victim at 2:18 p.m., and was transported to an area landing zone with CPR in progress. Emergency medical personnel declared the patient deceased at 2:40 p.m.

The incident is currently under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteers. http://www.ccvfireems.org/

