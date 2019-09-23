St. Mary’s County Commissioners Seeking Volunteers for Boards, Commissions and Committees

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Committees and Commissions. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than November 19, 2019.

Vacancies:

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Committee

Board of Trustees, Museum Division

Commission on Aging

Commission on People with Disabilities

Commission on the Environment

Ethics Commission

Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County

Human Relations Commission

Local Management Board Recreation & Parks Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner

Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a Licensed Electrician

Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 1 st District

District Planning Commission- Candidates knowledge of Planning, Growth and Development a plus

Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber

Youth Advisory Committee – Must be Fourteen Years of Age

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 71700 for more information.

Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – Applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at: https://govappointments.maryland.gov/

