St. Mary’s County Commissioners Seeking Volunteers for Boards, Commissions and Committees

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Committees and Commissions. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than November 19, 2019.
Vacancies:
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
- Airport Advisory Committee
- Board of Trustees, Museum Division
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on People with Disabilities
- Commission on the Environment
- Ethics Commission
- Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County
- Human Relations Commission
- Local Management Board Recreation & Parks Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
- Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner
- Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a Licensed Electrician
- Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 1st District
- Planning Commission- Candidates knowledge of Planning, Growth and Development a plus
- Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber
- Youth Advisory Committee – Must be Fourteen Years of Age
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 71700 for more information.
Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – Applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at: https://govappointments.maryland.gov/