Firefighters Respond to Large Brush Fire in Leonardtown

September 23, 2019

On Monday, September 23, 2019, at approximately 3:35 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District and Valley Lee responded to the area of 41485 Connelly Street in Leonardtown, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find approximately 3 acres of woods and a field on fire and requested more brush trucks, and tankers for water.

Please use caution in the area of Barthelme Street, Duke Street, Connelley Street and Goddard Court, due to multiple fire hoses and fire apparatus.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


This entry was posted on September 23, 2019 at 3:50 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Firefighters Respond to Large Brush Fire in Leonardtown

  1. Woodies in the Woods! on September 24, 2019 at 6:36 am

    Nothing stokes the testosterone levels of our VFD boys more than a good ole fashioned brush fire!

    No body gets hurt, structures are most of the time not destroyed – but they get to ride in the trucks all suited up – WITH THE LIGHTS AND SIRENS A’BLARING!!

    Yuk Yuk, deed-by-gawd, real redneck excitement!

    Reply
    • Rob Stark on September 24, 2019 at 8:32 am

      Woodies,

      Does it hurt to be so stupid?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.