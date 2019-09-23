Firefighters Respond to Large Brush Fire in Leonardtown

On Monday, September 23, 2019, at approximately 3:35 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District and Valley Lee responded to the area of 41485 Connelly Street in Leonardtown, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find approximately 3 acres of woods and a field on fire and requested more brush trucks, and tankers for water.

Please use caution in the area of Barthelme Street, Duke Street, Connelley Street and Goddard Court, due to multiple fire hoses and fire apparatus.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

