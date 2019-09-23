After celebrating his 89th birthday on Labor Day, Charles Mellon Lockerby (“Chuck”) passed away on September 14 at his home in Drum Point, Lusby, Maryland, where he lived with his wife of 64+ years, Jean. Born in San Mateo, California in 1930, he spent his early boyhood years in San Mateo County before—following a brief time in Colorado Springs—moving to Pittsburgh, where he graduated from Schenley High School. He earned a degree in electrical engineering and business administration in 1952 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After college, he was an officer in the U.S. Army working at the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. Thereafter, he spent his entire civilian career at IBM Corporation, from which he retired in March 1990. Chuck and Jean raised their four children in the Oakview community of Silver Spring before moving permanently to their home on Spring Cove in Drum Point in 1986. They enjoyed spending much of the winter at their home at Ocean Resorts in North Hutchinson Island, Florida.

In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his four children and their spouses: Michael J. Lockerby (“Mike”) and his wife Caroline, of Richmond, Virginia; Robert C. Lockerby (“Bob”) and his wife Dee of Wilmington, North Carolina; June Lockerby McLain and her husband John of Woodbridge, Virginia; and Patricia Lockerby Lane (“Trish”) and her husband Dave of Lusby, Maryland. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Christine D. Lockerby of Richmond, Virginia; Claire Lockerby Chapla (wife of Zachary Chapla) of Alexandria, Virginia; James M. Lockerby of Washington, D.C.; Max and Addie Lockerby of Wilmington, North Carolina; Jack McLain of Austin, Texas; Finn McLain of Woodbridge, Virginia; and Lindsey Lane of Greenville, South Carolina.