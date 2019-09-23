Pamela Susan Saalbach

Pamela’s dynamic personality and innate sense of fairness were displayed across her many talents which included a gorgeous singing voice, mastery of guitar, banjo, and dulcimer, and detailed costume design. The wedding dress she wore when she married her loving husband Mark Schleicher in 1984 was handmade and precisely fashioned based upon a photograph of her grandmother’s wedding attire.

Pamela absorbed and deeply appreciated the distinctive characteristics of the many places she lived, not only in the U.S., but also many years in Japan and Singapore. Pamela’s curiosity led her to research local cuisine, gardening, art and music, and HAM radio. She freely shared her diverse knowledge with friends, hobby and professional groups.

Pamela sang in choruses in Waldorf and Annapolis, Maryland and in local folk music groups. Pamela, along with her sweet dog Farley, volunteered with a search and rescue group.

Although she was open to new ideas, she guarded her privacy by creating quiet spaces in her life.

Preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Betty P. Saalbach, Pamela was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Washington and Jefferson College with an art history major and a minor in mathematics. Pamela’s far-flung extended family will miss sharing thoughts with her. Along with her husband Mark Schleicher, she leaves behind her sister Christine B. Saalbach and a niece Margaret Ann Martin both of San Antonio, Texas, and brother Frederick P. Saalbach of Reno, Nevada.