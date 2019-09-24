Planning to Travel Abroad? Get Your Passport at the Calvert Library in Prince Frederick

September 24, 2019

Prepare for upcoming travel and apply for your U.S. Passport today at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. As a convenience to the community, Calvert Library is now a State Department-approved passport acceptance facility. While there, you can pick up books and other materials about your destination. You can even download the library’s Mango Languages learning app to make communication easier!

U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports at Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick during the following times:

  • Monday – 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 10:00 a.m., to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday – 3:00 p.m., to  7:00 p.m.
  • Friday – No passport hours
  • Saturday – 9:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sunday – closed

Calvert Library Board of Trustees President Carolyn McHugh said, “Calvert Library is pleased to offer yet another service that assists the people of Calvert County. Becoming a passport acceptance facility lets Calvert Library provide more convenient hours for our citizens to prepare for their travel experiences. Plus we add a new revenue stream for the library.”

Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Willson adds, “We know people visit the library for their international travel planning already…whether for language resources, travel guides or to stock up on reading for the flight. It makes sense to add passport services, especially since we can offer hours outside those offered by the post office.”

Passport forms, passport fees, information on how to apply and more can be found on the Department of State’s official website for passport and travel information, travel.state.gov and bit.ly/calvertpassports.


