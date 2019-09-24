Historic St. Mary’s City Offering Hide Tanning Workshop on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Registration has opened for a hide tanning workshop scheduled on October 26, 2019.

Hunting season is upon us, and Historic St. Mary’s City is offering a workshop to help learn the native art of taking a deer hide and turning it into soft buckskin. This program, designed for beginners, takes the participant through the steps required to do a natural brain-tanning. The museum will provide all necessary supplies; those registered are to come dressed for the weather, and prepared to get messy and work! The workshop will take place outdoors from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on October 26 in the Woodland Indian Hamlet area of Historic St. Mary’s City.

Space is limited; registration is required. Registration will close on October 19. For more information or to register, call (240) 895-4990 or email Info@HSMCdigsHistory.org.

The cost is $20 per person ($15 Friends members). Payment in full is required at time of registration. This workshop is designed for ages 14 and up.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@hsmcdigshistory.org.

