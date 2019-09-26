Little Explorers at Historic St. Mary’s City Wednesday, October 2, 2019

On Wednesday, October 2 at 10:00 am, join Historic St. Mary’s City Little Explorers to wander “On The Farm!” Youngsters will be able to meet the animals, learn about different farm jobs, and hear the many sounds “on the farm.” The Little Explorers will be meeting at the Godiah Spray Plantation, located at 47621 Old Cove Road, Lexington Park, 20653. The program will be rain or shine.

Little Explorers discover the world at Historic St. Mary’s City through storytelling, crafts, songs, and outdoor exploration. Preschoolers, ages 3-5, and an accompanying adult are invited to gather at Historic St. Mary’s City for an hour of adventure, fun, and learning twice monthly on Wednesdays in the spring and fall. Each Little Explorers gathering features a different theme.

The program runs from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Admission is $4 per child for non-members ($3 for Friends members) and accompanying adults visit free. The fee includes full-day admission to the museum. Bring a picnic and spend the day! For more information, contact Donna at 240-895-4980 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about this program or the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org.

