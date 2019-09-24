State Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning House Fire in Huntingtown Where Two Firefighters Were Injured

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at approximately 5:30 a.m., firefighters from Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, St. Leonard and surrounding departments responded to Queensberry Drive in Huntingtown, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story single family residence with fire showing from the roof and rear of the house.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 3 hours and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

Two firefighters were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, both were treated and released.

All occupants and pets made it out of the home safely and the American Red Cross is currently assisting them.

The owner was identified as Paula Kinder, the estimated damage of structure and contents is valued at over $300,000.00

The fire caused significant damage to the second floor and roof structure along with smoke and water damage to the remainder of the home and its contents. The fire started on the rear deck but remains under investigation at this time, it is not suspicious in nature.

All photos are courtesy of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

