Veteran Lake Shore Firefighter Suffers Medical Emergency Preparing to Respond to Call in Anne Arundel County Firehouse

On Sunday, September 22, 2019. at approximately 12:50 p.m., the engine company at the Lake Shore Fire Station in Pasadena was alerted to respond to a dwelling fire in the Jacobsville area, when a firefighter getting dressed collapsed.

A career member of the crew became unconscious while dressing to respond and another member of the crew found him unconscious and not breathing on the engine bay floor and immediately began CPR while simultaneously calling 9-1-1. He continued CPR until he was assisted by a volunteer firefighter.

The career member was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he is currently undergoing treatment. The identity of the member was withheld until all needed notifications were completed and members provided an update on Monday, September 23, at 9:00 a.m.

The member involved in the incident is identified as Captain Donald Kelley, 62, a 33-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. His current assignment is as the Company Commander of the Lake Shore Fire Station. He remains hospitalized this morning.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

