The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Congratulates Captain David Yingling for his Graduation from the FBI National Academy

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulate Capt. David Yingling, Commander of the Patrol Division, for his graduation from the FBI National Academy this month.

Capt. Yingling was one of 256 law enforcement officers to complete the 277th session of the National Academy, graduating on Sept. 13, 2019.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, the participating officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive level positions.

More than 52,000 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Va., the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Capt. Yingling joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1998. In 2010, Yingling was promoted to Lieutenant and as the Assistant Commander of the St. Mary’s County Bureau of Criminal Investigations, a joint unit of the Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. In 2017, Yingling was promoted to Captain and named Commander of the Patrol Division.

“Capt. Yingling has always been a steadfast and consummate professional during his tenure at the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “Capt. Yingling’s graduation from the FBI National Academy is an extraordinary achievement in what is already an impressive, dedicated and devoted career. I commend him on this most recent and notable accomplishment. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is very proud of him,” the Sheriff said.

