Herbert Gene Whichard, 84, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Washington, NC and Berwyn Heights, MD, passed away on September 21, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born August 29, 1935 in Greenville, NC, he was the son of the late David Forrest Whichard and Marian Payne.

Gene graduated from Washington High School in Washington, NC in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1962. Gene was a lifelong fisherman, an avid football fan and he enjoyed carpentry.

Gene is survived by his wife, Marie (Gebbia) Whichard whom he married on March 28, 1958 in College Park, MD; his children, Robert Whichard (Karen) of Prince Frederick, MD, Susan Ford (Tom) of Huntingtown, MD, Russ Whichard (Ronda) of Prince Frederick, MD, Nina Whichard of Port Republic, MD, and Gary Whichard (Wendy Ann) of Laurel, MD; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Pastor Steve Fehrman following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Inurnment will be in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a date to be determined.

