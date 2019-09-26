Charles County Public Schools Fall Chess Tournament Registration Now Open for Saturday, October 26, 2019

Registration for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) annual fall chess tournament, set for 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at Thomas Stone High School, is now open for students. The tournament is for students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

Interested participants must register online at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/ccps-2019-fall-chess-tournament/ by Wednesday, Oct. 23. The registration window closes after Oct. 23 and walk-in registrations are not accepted.

The tournament features a four round Swiss style format. Students compete in eight divisions of play, depending on their grade level of enrollment: kindergarten through first grade, second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, Grades 7-8 and Grades 9-12.

The first match begins at 9 a.m., with additional matches beginning at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Players competing in the 7-8 and 9-12 grade-level divisions will use chess clocks to play 15 minutes per game.

Sign-in for registered players begins at 8 a.m.; students must check in by 8:45 a.m. in order to be paired for play in the first round. Students who check in after 8:45 a.m. are paired for the second round.

An awards ceremony will follow the matches beginning at 12 p.m. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certificate for participation. Participation is free and open to all Charles County students. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Stone concession window.

Questions can be directed to Susan Dobbs at sfdobbs@ccboe.com or 301-934-7369, or Ann Taylor at ataylor@ccboe.com or 301-934-7378.

