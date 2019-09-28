St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Non-Licensed Business Operating in St. Mary’s County

On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a business dispute involving substandard driveway sealcoating at the 37000 block of Newlands Street in Mechanicsville. A subject representing Mitchell’s Paving was contracted to repair and seal the complainant’s driveway.

The cracks were not repaired, and it appeared that an improper product was used, which made the driveway slippery. Mitchell’s Paving of Waldorf is not currently licensed to conduct business in St. Mary’s County. Anyone who is approached by someone selling driveway sealcoating or home repairs should ask to see that person’s business license and/or a Maryland State Contractor’s license. Case # 53310-19

