Walk, Run, Roll or Fly to the Race 4 Heroes 5K

Please join us on October 12th for Race 4 Heroes. After the race we will hand out awards, but like last year, we will honor some local children and give them gifts as well as a local veteran who will be receiving our largest gift ever!!! This gives attendees a chance to witness the magic of what we do, why we do it and the impact we make of the lives of people who need it most.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Wear a super hero costume and be a part of the first Race 4 Heroes 5K Walk, Run, Roll or Fly. Tie those capes tight, bring your hero spirit and join other heroes as you complete a 5-kilometer run or walk through beautiful Solomons Island.

Who’s your HERO? This is a fun event that was created so individuals could do something good for others while taking a moment to Remember someone dear to them who has passed, Inspire a friend or loved one fighting disease or Honor a Veteran from the past or present for their courage, service and sacrifice to our country.

Divisions: 11 & Under, 12-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-54, 55-64, 65+.

Costume Contest: Best costume, most original, funniest, and cutest.

If you register ahead of time, you will be able to pick up your race packet the evening before or on race day. We will allow registration at the booth the morning of the race but last year we had 75 people that morning so it was chaotic. Please register ahead of time.

The Mini Hero Run will start at 8:15 am and is open to runners aged 11 and under with a distance of up to 1/4 mile. Register for the Mini Hero Run at the Foundation 4 Heroes Booth at the event. It is only $10 to compete in the race; however, for a $20 fee you can also take home a Race 4 Heroes moisture wicking shirt. Then you will receive a F4Heroes sticker and an Anti-Bullying sticker for admission to the race. All competitors will receive a medal for participating and there will be a winner too.

All 5K registrants 11 and under, will include one free Mini Hero Run registration.

Race 4 Hero shirts will only be given to 5K participants but may be purchased at the Foundation 4 Heroes booth for $10.

To race, please register on www.active.com. For information, contact Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net.

For sponsor information contact Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Dr. Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com.

Event details and schedule

Friday, October 11th Packet pick-up from 4:00-7:00 PM near the GAZEBO on Solomons Island.



Saturday, October 12, 2018 7:00 AM—8:15 AM—Registration 8:00 AM—Costume Contest 8:15 AM—Mini Heroes Race 8:30 AM– 5K Run, Walk, Roll or Fly 9:30 AM– Awards



If your superhero cape and mask are at the cleaners still and you want to “Hero Up,” you can purchase a kid’s-sized cape and mask set at the Foundation 4 Heroes booth for just $5. The mask may be a little tight but we have been informed by participants at other races and rides that the capes actually make you go faster. True fact, lol.

For more help or information about the 2018 Race 4 Heroes hosted in Solomons Island, contact Christina Payne, cepayne@comcast.net or 443-624-9508 or Dr. Jay Lipoff, 315-345-5437.

Foundation 4 Heroes is a 501c.3 nonprofit organization that has had the opportunity to visit 1,000’s of children and Veterans over the years. Travelling to many communities and states, these superhero volunteers bring gifts and smiles to patients of all ages in hospitals, visit schools to teach children how to be a hero and about bullying and find ways to honor and thank Veterans.

This race offers supporters of Foundation 4 Heroes an opportunity to help them continue their mission to inspire children and honor Veterans.

