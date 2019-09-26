On October 1st, the Statewide Sales Age Increases to 21 for all Tobacco Products in Maryland

Effective October 1, 2019, the statewide sales age increases to 21 for all tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices (e-cigarettes, vapes, pod-based devices such as JUUL and their e-liquids, and component parts and accessories).

Important changes impacting tobacco sales:

There is no “grandfather,” phase-in, or grace period​ for individuals who are 18 years of age prior to 10/1/19. As of this date, no tobacco sales are permissible to any customer under 21.

The only exemption to this law is for active duty military personnel ages 18 or older with valid military identification.

Valid driver’s license or other valid government-issued ID are the only acceptable forms of identification for tobacco purchases (employer or school ID not permitted).

Retailers are required to post new age of sale signs in their establishments stating, “No person under the age of 21 may be sold tobacco products without military identification.”