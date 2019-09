On Thursday, September 26, 2019, at approximately 11:50 a.m., firefighters responded to Chopticon High School in Morganza for the report of smoke in the building.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded, and after arriving on scene reported a water pump in a boiler room had malfunctioned.

Students, teachers, and staff had evacuated the building prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

No injuries were reported.