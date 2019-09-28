Firefighters in St. Mary’s County Quickly Extinguish Large Brush Fire in California

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, at approximately 11:50 a.m., firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood responded to the backyard of 44195 Cross Bow Lane in California, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 150×150 foot area on fire in the woods to the rear of multiple residential homes.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately one hour.

Homeowners called 911 after seeing a large amount of fire in the backyard and used garden hoses to lessen the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

