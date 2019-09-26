Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park Sends Adult Male to Area Trauma Center

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Wheeler Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The single patient was transported to an area baseball field where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed, and transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

