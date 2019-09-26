Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park Sends Adult Male to Area Trauma Center

September 26, 2019

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Wheeler Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The single patient was transported to an area baseball field where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed, and transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




3 Responses to Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park Sends Adult Male to Area Trauma Center

  1. N4s on September 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Speeding

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on September 26, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    these non driving idiots need to be Punished period.

    Reply
  3. Vegas on September 26, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    so why was this guy going 4 wheeling in someone’s back yard my guess was he was very drunk

    Reply

