Calvert Hospice Selected as Beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for the Month of October

Calvert Hospice has been selected as a beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for the month of October. The Giant Food Community Bag Program, which launched in July 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Calvert Hospice was selected as the October beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Giant Food located in Prince Frederick. Calvert Hospice will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during the entire month of October, unless otherwise directed by the customer on the giving tag attached to the bag.

We are so thankful to be the recipients of this program, and we appreciate the support of our local Prince Frederick Giant Food store. To learn more about Calvert Hospice, please visit our website at calverthospice.org.