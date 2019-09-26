The Department of Recreation and Parks Offering Lifeguard Training Course in October in Lexington Park

The Department of Recreation and Parks will be holding a lifeguard training course at the Great Mills Pool. Learn how to effectively prevent and respond to water emergencies with this American Red Cross lifeguard training. Courses are designed to provide participants with the skills and knowledge to respond to a variety of scenarios in and around the water. Learn how quick response times and effective preparation are vital for being an effective lifeguard while also understanding the crucial elements toward preventing drownings and injuries. Individuals must attend, complete and pass the course to be certified.

Courses are from 4:00 p.m.,to 9:00 p.m., and will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, October 14, 15 , 16, 18, and 19, 2019,. There will not be a class on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

The cost for the course is $170 per person and will take place at the Great Mills Pool located at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills, MD.

There will be a pre-swim test that participants will need to take on October 14th prior to the beginning of class.

Online registration is now open at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate, walk-in registrations also available at Great Mills Pool, Recreation & Parks main office in Leonardtown or you may send in your registration to Department of Recreation and Parks, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Registrants must be 15 years of age or older.

For further information you can call the Great Mills pool at 301-866-6560 or gary.reed@stmarysmd.com

