Dr. Joseph T. Luke Welcomes New Associate and Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Practicing in Southern Maryland

Southern Maryland-based dentist Joseph T. Luke, D.D.S., M.S. is proud to announce that his son Jonathan T. Luke, D.D.S. has joined his practice.

Jonathan T. Luke received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry where he was a member of the Gamma Pi Delta Prosthodontic Honor Society Member. He recently completed his General Practice Residency at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

“I’m honored to be able to follow in my father’s footsteps and to join him in providing dental care in our local community,” said Jonathan T. Luke, who was born and raised in Leonardtown and attended St. Mary’s Ryken High School.

Joseph T. Luke is also celebrating his 30th anniversary of practice in Southern Maryland. He has been practicing dentistry in Leonardtown since 1989 and in Lusby since 1995. He is a graduate of the University of Detroit-Mercy with a Doctor of Dental Surgery and of the University of Michigan with a Master of Science in Prosthodontics. As a prosthodontist, Joseph T. Luke is one of the most highly trained dentists in the United States and specializes in replacing missing teeth as well as general dentistry.

“Having my son join my practice is one of my proudest moments in my 30 years of providing dental care in Southern Maryland,” said Joseph T. Luke. “He has a strong focus on general dentistry, and I know he will add a lot of quality and value to the practice and to the care of patients.”

With the addition of Jonathan T. Luke, the practice will expand its availability for same-day emergency appointments. Additional information on the practice’s hours, locations, and services is available at www.drjosephluke.com.

