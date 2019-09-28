St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Investigating Death in Lexington Park

September 28, 2019

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Crossroads Apartments on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported CPR in progress.

Crews arrived on the scene and pronounced a 20-year-old male deceased on the scene.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


This entry was posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:29 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.