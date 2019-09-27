Judith Gray Bowling, 73, of St. Mary’s City, MD formerly from Bryantown, MD passed away on September 22, 2019 at her home. Born on January 11, 1946 in Washington, DC, she was the loving daughter of the late Elsie Mae McDonagh Harrison and Thomas Edwin Harrison, Sr.

Judith was the loving wife Patrick Marsham Bowling whom she married on November 17, 1963 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Bryantown, MD, and who preceded her in death on May 30, 2012.

Judith is survived by her children Kim Bowling of Baltimore, MD, Mark Bowling of St. Mary’s City, MD., 6 grandchildren Whitney Albelo, Rebecca Worcester Lynk, Kennedy Worcester, Alexis Dean, Tommy Dean, and David Dean, great grandchildren Annie Bryant Lynk, Bentley Dean, and Adalynn Dean. Siblings Barbara Francis Middleton (Ron), Tommy Harrison, Phil Harrison (Sandy), Susan Harrison Sovelius, and Mary Pat Waltman (Mike). She was preceded in death by her daughter Wendi Bowling and her brother John Harrison.

She was a head teller and later retired from County First Bank. Judy loved family, boating, gardening, the mountains, skiing, Army-Navy football games and hosting parties at her home. She was a supporter of Patuxent River Naval Air Base and a member of the Navy League for Many years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers donation may be to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.