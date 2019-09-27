Charles William “Bill” Knott, Sr., 70, of Hollywood, MD was born on December 27, 1948 to parents, John Richard Knott, Sr. and late mother Virginia Pilkerton Knott (d. 2010). Bill passed away on September 24, 2019 in Hollywood, MD in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna Marie Knott (Hall) whom he married on November 16, 1973 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD in which he enjoyed 45 years of marriage together at their home in Hollywood, MD. He is survived by siblings Linda Swarey, “Johnny” John Richard Knott, Jr. (Donna), Darlene Knott Ridgell, and “Terry” Terrence Wayne Knott (Donna). Bill took incredible pride in his children, Shawn Knott (Susan) Hollywood, MD, Kimberly Knott-Barham (William) of California, MD, Charles William “Billy” Knott, Jr. (Gina) of Hollywood, MD and Crystal Knott-Gorman (Dee) of Great Mills, MD, 11 grandchildren (Bridget, Daniel, Derrick, Wyatt, Makenzie, Makylah, Alexia, Damaree, Jordan, Dezmond and Calyssa) and 3 great grandchildren (Addison, Dayton and Landon).

He was preceded in death by first wife, Nancy Davis Knott (mother of Shawn) and brother, Leonard David Knott (d. 2018).

As a young boy Bill worked with his siblings on their father’s farm in Hollywood, MD where they grew tobacco. Bill attended St. John’s Catholic School and Chopticon High School, graduating in 1968, where he participated in track and field and was a record setting shot putter.

Bill was employed by the United States Government by the Architect of the Capitol in Washington D.C., where he was a painter and supervisor. He was well known for his keen eye for detail and meticulous quality of work when it came to painting. He retired after 30 years of service (1975-2005) and devoted much of his time to helping others, working on the family farm, spending time maintaining the grounds and up keep of Sotterley Plantation and dedicating himself to Faith Bible Church in Mechanicsville, MD, where he was always known for his tireless work ethic, unrelenting commitment to his family, and his incredible faith in God. Bill took great pride in being a member of the congregation and an active member of the Celebrate Recovery Program.

Bill was known as a skilled dart, cornhole and horseshoe player. He took pride in spending time with and being a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM at the Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD. Service to be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Faith Bible Church in Mechanicsville, MD at 10:00 AM.

Interment will follow with Pastor Rob at St. John’s Catholic Church cemetery in Hollywood, MD. Pallbearers will be Joe Hall, Danny Greenwell, David Dean, Will Tucker, Jim Bucci and Howard Burch. Honorary Pallbearers are Ted McTierian, Tom Weaver, Charlie Stillion, Brian Ryce, Robert Rand, Bobby Douglas, Patrick Norton and Clev Hall.